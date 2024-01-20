Sunday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy, high of 26

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Today the cold is not quite as harsh as yesterday with sunshine and highs in the mid-20s.
Weather Alerts
Temperatures warm up next week, with the next chance of widespread precipitation slated for midweek. The cold temperatures this weekend will promote continued ice growth on bodies of water but use caution when venturing out on new ice.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 21-25
Today: Mainly sunny, cold, and breezy. High 26 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph
NH Primary Day: Some clouds & sun. High 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of light snow (1-2″) or flurries. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain and snow showers. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Showers early with sine clearing late. Low 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Early showers to a steady rain. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
All next week the high temperatures will be above the normal high of 34 degrees.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
