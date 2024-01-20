Sunday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy, high of 26

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.