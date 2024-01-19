Saturday’s weather: Windy and frigid, high of 18

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 2 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.