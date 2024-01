Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan on Friday predicted that there will be 322,000 Republican voters and 88,000 Democratic voters in Tuesday’s First in the Nation Presidential Primaries.

As of Friday, New Hampshire has 267,768 Republicans; 261,254 Democrats; and 334,335 undeclared voters.

Also as of Friday, 16,767 Republicans and 9,395 Democrats have requested absentee ballots.