Child, 15 puppies and dogs found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions removed from Hooksett home

HOOKSETT, NH – On Jan. 16 Hooksett Police Department received a call requesting a check on a residence on Merrimack Street over concerns for the living conditions and the welfare of the dogs inside.

Officers Underwood and Estevez went to the house and observed the home’s condition to be deplorable. Seven approximately 12-week-old puppies were together in one crate, four older puppies were together in another crate and four adult dogs were loose in the home. There was no food or water present and there was urine and feces throughout the house. The dogs themselves were covered in feces and were showing signs of various health issues.

The officers seized the dogs and with the assistance of Granite State Dog Recovery, all the dogs were transported to the Pope Memorial SPCA where they received care. NH DCYF was also contacted and responded as there was a juvenile living in the home.

Warrants were issued for the residents of the home and on Jan. 18 Billy Towne, 48, Jennifer Liles, 45, and Patrick Liles, 24 all turned themselves in at Hooksett Police Department.

Billy Towne and Jennifer Liles were each charged with 15 counts of Animal Cruelty and 1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They were each released on $2,500 cash bail. Patrick Liles was charged with 15 counts of Animal Cruelty and was released on $1,000 cash bail. All three are scheduled to appear at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on Feb. 29 at 8:15 a.m.